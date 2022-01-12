Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 29,072-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
PASADENA, TEXAS, January 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pollo Campero- NNN Ground Lease, a 29,072-square foot net-leased property located at the signalized intersection of Fairmont Parkway and Lily Street in Pasadena, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Riley Sharman, Senior Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Washington state based individual/personal trust. The buyer, a private investor from California purchased the property in a 1031 tax-deferred exchange at full asking price.

Pollo Campero- NNN Ground Lease is located at 5000 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 935 M 1 935 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-5.17%1 935
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.98%34 530
KE HOLDINGS INC.14.07%27 331
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.22%14 826
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-3.47%13 121
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.44%7 583