Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 29,072-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
PASADENA, TEXAS, January 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pollo Campero- NNN Ground Lease, a 29,072-square foot net-leased property located at the signalized intersection of Fairmont Parkway and Lily Street in Pasadena, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Riley Sharman, Senior Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Washington state based individual/personal trust. The buyer, a private investor from California purchased the property in a 1031 tax-deferred exchange at full asking price.
Pollo Campero- NNN Ground Lease is located at 5000 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas.
