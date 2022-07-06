Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 32-Unit Apartment Building in Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA, July 5, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pond View Apartments, a 32-unit apartment property located in Worcester, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $5,760,000.

Matthew Pierce and Brendan Goostray, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

Pierce comments, "Pond View is a rare to market asset for Worcester that the Seller's owned since the early 90's. Given the time in the market and through our network of qualified buyers, we were able to bring a direct cash offer with a well-versed Buyer and accomplish a mutual transaction that both parties were excited about while achieving a full price offer at record pricing per unit."