Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 37,135-Square Foot Office Building in Fords, NJ

Fords, NJ, February 17, 2022--Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of King's Road Office Center, a 37,135-square foot office property located in Fords, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $4,305,000.

Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Hyldahl comments, "By utilizing Ten-X's auction process, we were able to procure a buyer and close the deal relatively quickly for an office building. Contract to close was in less than 60 days."

King's Road Office Center is located at 720 King Georges Rd in Fords, NJ. The property is 92% occupied with 22 tenants, sits on over two acres and offers easy access to the Garden State Parkway, US-9, I-96 & US-1.