Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,450- Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Clifton, NJ

Clifton, NJ, April 4, 2022-- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bank of America - $242M in Deposits, a 4,450-square foot net-leased property located in Clifton, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $3,828,800.

Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Eric M. Anton and Nelson Lee, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office.

Alan Cafiero comments, "Single tenant properties in northern New Jersey are commanding significant interest in today's market. Properties that have credit tenants are especially of interest. The large amount of deposits at this branch made this particular property interesting to the investment community."