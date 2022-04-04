Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,450- Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Clifton, NJ

04/04/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clifton, NJ, April 4, 2022-- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bank of America - $242M in Deposits, a 4,450-square foot net-leased property located in Clifton, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $3,828,800.

Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Eric M. Anton and Nelson Lee, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office.

Alan Cafiero comments, "Single tenant properties in northern New Jersey are commanding significant interest in today's market. Properties that have credit tenants are especially of interest. The large amount of deposits at this branch made this particular property interesting to the investment community."

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:57:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:58pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,450- Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Clif..
PU
05:31pMarcus & Millichap Closes Eight-Asset Reno Multifamily Portfolio Sale for $302 Million
BU
04/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of Multi-State Cold Storage Industrial Portfolio
PU
04/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 35,892-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility
PU
04/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 47-Room Hospitality Property
PU
03/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of Anderson Street Storage and T-Town Storage
PU
03/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Closes Eight-Asset Reno Multifamily Portfolio Sale for $302 Million
PU
03/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 7,185-Square Foot Office Building
PU
03/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of Sun Devil Auto, a 5,000-SF Net-Leased Propert..
PU
03/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Facilitates the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building in Tempe
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 464 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 222 M 2 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,97 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.9.42%2 235
CBRE GROUP, INC.-15.46%29 856
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.37%16 771
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.03%12 195
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-12.15%11 803
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-27.45%6 373