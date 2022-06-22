Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,638 Square-Foot Net-Leased Property
06/22/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
June 22, 2022
EL CAMPO, TEXAS, June 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of NNN Chevron & Jack in the Box, a 4,638 square-foot net-leased property located in El Campo, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Jacob Luna and Sai Thakor, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth and Houston offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.
"This property was acquired by a buyer in a 1031 exchange in California looking to quickly park their funds in a Gas Station," Thakor said. "The buyer was aware of the benefits of investing in a Gas Station property because of the bonus depreciation aspect. With multiple offers, we were able to close this deal quickly."
NNN Chevron & Jack in the Box is located at 1721 South Mechanic Street in El Campo, Texas.
