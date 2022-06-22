Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
BU
PU
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,638 Square-Foot Net-Leased Property

06/22/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 4,638 Square-Foot Net-Leased Property
June 22, 2022
EL CAMPO, TEXAS, June 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of NNN Chevron & Jack in the Box, a 4,638 square-foot net-leased property located in El Campo, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Jacob Luna and Sai Thakor, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth and Houston offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.

"This property was acquired by a buyer in a 1031 exchange in California looking to quickly park their funds in a Gas Station," Thakor said. "The buyer was aware of the benefits of investing in a Gas Station property because of the bonus depreciation aspect. With multiple offers, we were able to close this deal quickly."

NNN Chevron & Jack in the Box is located at 1721 South Mechanic Street in El Campo, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
