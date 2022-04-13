Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,816 Sf Net-Leased Property in Waterbury, CT

Waterbury, CT, April 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cumberland Farms, a 4,816 square foot net-leased property located in Waterbury, CT, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $3,025,000.

Laurie Ann (L.A.) Drinkwater, CCIM, Senior Vice President, and Seth J. Richard, First Vice President, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston and Manhattan offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. Susan Bands, regional manager of the Connecticut office, assisted in closing this transaction.

Richard comments, "Cumberland Farms is one of the leading gas station and convenience store operators in the Northeast and Florida and this sale demonstrates the investor demand for such coveted properties. Beyond this properties tenant and location strengths it also offered a very secure lease structure making it completely passive for the new owners while including structured rental escalations to help offset the effects of inflation. This was a perfect match for the purchaser who acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange," says Seth Richard.

Cumberland Farms is located at 1359 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury, CT. The property consists of a 4,816 square foot building along with six dispensers and 12 fueling stations. The 1.16-acre parcel was constructed in 2016 and has three means of ingress/egress.