  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
04/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
53.96 USD   +0.88%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,816 Sf Net-Leased Property in Waterbury, CT

04/13/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Waterbury, CT, April 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cumberland Farms, a 4,816 square foot net-leased property located in Waterbury, CT, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $3,025,000.

Laurie Ann (L.A.) Drinkwater, CCIM, Senior Vice President, and Seth J. Richard, First Vice President, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston and Manhattan offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. Susan Bands, regional manager of the Connecticut office, assisted in closing this transaction.

Richard comments, "Cumberland Farms is one of the leading gas station and convenience store operators in the Northeast and Florida and this sale demonstrates the investor demand for such coveted properties. Beyond this properties tenant and location strengths it also offered a very secure lease structure making it completely passive for the new owners while including structured rental escalations to help offset the effects of inflation. This was a perfect match for the purchaser who acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange," says Seth Richard.

Cumberland Farms is located at 1359 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury, CT. The property consists of a 4,816 square foot building along with six dispensers and 12 fueling stations. The 1.16-acre parcel was constructed in 2016 and has three means of ingress/egress.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
