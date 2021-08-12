Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,900-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

08/12/2021
Lafayette, IN, August 12, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of KinderCare Learning Center, a 4,900-square foot net-leased property located in Lafayette, IN, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $475,000.

The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office Regional Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

KinderCare Learning Center is located at 2233 Brothers Dr in Lafayette, IN. Built in 1981, KinderCare has operated at this location for 40 years and had approximately 5 years remaining on their current lease term with three 3-yr. options for renewal.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.6.90%1 575
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.22%31 622
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.28%25 354
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.70%23 675
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.38%12 832
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-23.38%10 145