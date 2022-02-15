Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,968-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building in Brooklyn, NY

02/15/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brooklyn, NY, February 15, 2022 --Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 240 Flatbush Avenue, a 4,968-square foot mixed-use property located in Brooklyn, NY, according to John Horowitz, regional manager of the firm's Brooklyn office. The asset sold for $4,500,000.

Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella and Andrew Bronsteen, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella and Andrew Bronsteen.

Bronsteen comments, "This is a trophy asset in a premier location. We immediately got significant interest given the property's vicinity to Barclay's Center and major transportation. Overall, it was an incredibly efficient marketing and sales process and our client was thrilled with the result. This was a no-brainer for the buyers as they jumped on the opportunity to purchase a generational asset that will serve as a cornerstone of their portfolio for many years."

The property is located at 240 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The property consists of three apartments and a restaurant. The restaurant occupies the ground floor and the basement and has been in place for a number of years. All three apartments had been completely renovated in 2020.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 18:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02/14MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the $6M Sale of Red Lobster in Jensen Beach
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Nashville Storage Development
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Multifamily Asset in Miami Beach for $6.8M
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 32.75-Acre Development Site in Bend, OR
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 94,525-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP WEBCAST : Henry M. Paulson Jr. Analyzes the GFC Playbook and Applying I..
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 326-Room Waterfront Hospitality Property
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Here's How the Fed's Response To Inflation Could Create Headwinds for..
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Columbus North La Quinta For $5.6M
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 60-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Myers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 844 M 1 844 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,51 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-9.62%1 844
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.49%32 211
KE HOLDINGS INC.-1.14%23 687
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.83%14 508
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.37%12 348
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.27%6 664