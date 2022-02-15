Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,968-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY, February 15, 2022 --Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 240 Flatbush Avenue, a 4,968-square foot mixed-use property located in Brooklyn, NY, according to John Horowitz, regional manager of the firm's Brooklyn office. The asset sold for $4,500,000.

Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella and Andrew Bronsteen, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella and Andrew Bronsteen.

Bronsteen comments, "This is a trophy asset in a premier location. We immediately got significant interest given the property's vicinity to Barclay's Center and major transportation. Overall, it was an incredibly efficient marketing and sales process and our client was thrilled with the result. This was a no-brainer for the buyers as they jumped on the opportunity to purchase a generational asset that will serve as a cornerstone of their portfolio for many years."

The property is located at 240 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The property consists of three apartments and a restaurant. The restaurant occupies the ground floor and the basement and has been in place for a number of years. All three apartments had been completely renovated in 2020.