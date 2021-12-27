Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 43,273-Square-Foot Industrial Building

DALLAS, December 27, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 113-115 Industrial Boulevard, a two-building, 43,273-square-foot industrial warehouse located in McKinney, Texas.

The buyer, a repeat private investor, was procured by Adam Abushagur, senior director investments, and Tyler Ranft, associate.

"We assisted the buyer seeking a cash flow generating multi-tenant asset to expand its industrial footprint in McKinney," said Ranft.

"The seller, a local investment group, sold the asset intending to diversify its portfolio via 1031-exchange," said Abushagur.

113-115 Industrial Boulevard is located in McKinney, Texas.