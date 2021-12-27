Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 43,273-Square-Foot Industrial Building

12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
DALLAS, December 27, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 113-115 Industrial Boulevard, a two-building, 43,273-square-foot industrial warehouse located in McKinney, Texas.

The buyer, a repeat private investor, was procured by Adam Abushagur, senior director investments, and Tyler Ranft, associate.

"We assisted the buyer seeking a cash flow generating multi-tenant asset to expand its industrial footprint in McKinney," said Ranft.

"The seller, a local investment group, sold the asset intending to diversify its portfolio via 1031-exchange," said Abushagur.

113-115 Industrial Boulevard is located in McKinney, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
