Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 43,273-Square-Foot Industrial Building
12/27/2021 | 05:07pm EST
DALLAS, December 27, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 113-115 Industrial Boulevard, a two-building, 43,273-square-foot industrial warehouse located in McKinney, Texas.
The buyer, a repeat private investor, was procured by Adam Abushagur, senior director investments, and Tyler Ranft, associate.
"We assisted the buyer seeking a cash flow generating multi-tenant asset to expand its industrial footprint in McKinney," said Ranft.
"The seller, a local investment group, sold the asset intending to diversify its portfolio via 1031-exchange," said Abushagur.
113-115 Industrial Boulevard is located in McKinney, Texas.
