Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building
06/12/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building
June 12, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, June 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida, a 45,928-square-foot industrial property located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Tyler Sharp, vice president of investments, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a former owner-user. The buyer, an owner-user, was also procured by Abushagur and Sharp. Ryan Nee is the Broker of Record.
"TAG Industrial was able to successfully liquidate the asset to help our client reposition operations," stated Abushagur.
"Despite the challenge of marketing a property as an investment in a rising interest rate environment," continued Sharp, "we were able to secure a deal with an owner-user."
Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida is located at 1814 Industrial Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida. The subject property is situated on 1.5 acres of land and was built in 1952.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:28:05 UTC.