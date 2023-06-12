Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:48 2023-06-12 pm EDT
32.76 USD   +0.61%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates The Sale Of A 26,964-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Fort Worth
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Pine Plaza, an 87,000-Square-Foot Neighborhood Shopping Center in Niagara Falls
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building

06/12/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building
June 12, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, June 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida, a 45,928-square-foot industrial property located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Tyler Sharp, vice president of investments, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a former owner-user. The buyer, an owner-user, was also procured by Abushagur and Sharp. Ryan Nee is the Broker of Record.

"TAG Industrial was able to successfully liquidate the asset to help our client reposition operations," stated Abushagur.

"Despite the challenge of marketing a property as an investment in a rising interest rate environment," continued Sharp, "we were able to secure a deal with an owner-user."
Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida is located at 1814 Industrial Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida. The subject property is situated on 1.5 acres of land and was built in 1952.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 651x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-5.49%1 252
CBRE GROUP, INC.2.57%23 952
KE HOLDINGS INC.19.63%20 799
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.00%12 697
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.43%10 447
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-4.35%7 281
