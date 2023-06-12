Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 45,928-Square-Foot Industrial Building

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, June 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida, a 45,928-square-foot industrial property located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Adam Abushagur, senior managing director investments, and Tyler Sharp, vice president of investments, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a former owner-user. The buyer, an owner-user, was also procured by Abushagur and Sharp. Ryan Nee is the Broker of Record.

"TAG Industrial was able to successfully liquidate the asset to help our client reposition operations," stated Abushagur.

"Despite the challenge of marketing a property as an investment in a rising interest rate environment," continued Sharp, "we were able to secure a deal with an owner-user."

Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida is located at 1814 Industrial Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida. The subject property is situated on 1.5 acres of land and was built in 1952.