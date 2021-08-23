Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 53,158-Square Foot Net-Leased Property in North Haven, CT

North Haven, CT, August 23, 2021- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of FedEx, a 53,158-square foot net-leased property located in North Haven, CT, according to John Krueger, regional manager of the firm's Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,161,860.

Anthony D'Ambrosia, Cade N. Kearn and Glen D. Kunofsky, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Anthony D'Ambrosia, Cade N. Kearn, Glen D. Kunofsky and Josh Kanter, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office.

John Krueger, Regional Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction. Cade comments, 'This was a portfolio transaction with five properties occupied by FedEx throughout the Northeastern Corridor and the defeasance of a conduit loan. There is overwhelming demand for single-tenant, credit industrial properties nationwide, and we continue to deliver for both sellers and buyers.'

FedEx is located at 347 State St in North Haven, CT. The properties obtained below market rents and are 100% occupied.