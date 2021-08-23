Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 53,158-Square Foot Net-Leased Property in North Haven, CT

08/23/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
North Haven, CT, August 23, 2021- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of FedEx, a 53,158-square foot net-leased property located in North Haven, CT, according to John Krueger, regional manager of the firm's Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,161,860.

Anthony D'Ambrosia, Cade N. Kearn and Glen D. Kunofsky, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Anthony D'Ambrosia, Cade N. Kearn, Glen D. Kunofsky and Josh Kanter, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office.

John Krueger, Regional Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction. Cade comments, 'This was a portfolio transaction with five properties occupied by FedEx throughout the Northeastern Corridor and the defeasance of a conduit loan. There is overwhelming demand for single-tenant, credit industrial properties nationwide, and we continue to deliver for both sellers and buyers.'

FedEx is located at 347 State St in North Haven, CT. The properties obtained below market rents and are 100% occupied.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
