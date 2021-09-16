Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 56,650-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility

09/16/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, September 16, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chapel Creek Storage, a 56,650-square foot self-storage facility located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private DFW-based partnership. The buyer, Montfort Capital, a Dallas-based storage group purchasing their ninth Texas asset, was secured by Mr. Karr and Mr. Cunningham.

'During the marketing period, we made sure potential investors knew just as much about the submarket as the facility itself. This particular portion of Fort Worth has experienced a tremendous amount of growth over the past 5 years, and it is only a small fraction of the development that will take place within the next 10 years. As a result, our team was able to generate multiple list price offers, and we ultimately closed above asking price,' says Mr. Cunningham.

Chapel Creek Storage is located at 10113 First Chapel Drive in Fort Worth, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 68,715-Square Foot Self-Storage Faci..
PU
05:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 56,650-Square Foot Self-Storage Faci..
PU
09/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 36-Unit Apartment Building in Woonso..
PU
09/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 7-Acre Land Site in Jackson Township..
PU
09/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 62,880-Square Foot Self-Storage Faci..
PU
09/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Four Apartment Properties in the Inlan..
PU
09/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 13,100-SF Retail Property in Phoenix
PU
09/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A Self-Storage Facility With Freeway F..
PU
09/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 12,437-Square Foot Retail Property
PU
09/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Multifamily Asset Sale in Dallas/Fort Worth Metro..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 717 M - -
Net income 2020 42,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 575 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,81 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.6.34%1 566
CBRE GROUP, INC.55.31%32 053
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-32.23%23 160
KE HOLDINGS INC.-72.39%20 233
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED60.13%12 211
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.54%8 433