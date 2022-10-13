Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 57,816-Square Foot Retail Property in East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick, NJ, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Village Green Shopping Center, a 57,816-square foot retail property located in East Brunswick, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $14,000,000.

Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Ben Sgambati, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Cafiero Group also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

Cafiero comments, "The investor pool for stabilized shopping centers in New Jersey along main state retail corridors remains strong. We had multiple offers on this high-quality asset which was well positioned amongst highly trafficked Route 18 in East Brunswick, NJ."

Village Green Shopping Center is located at 415 NJ-18 in East Brunswick, NJ.