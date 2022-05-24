Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 58-Room Hospitality Property

ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, May 24, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Alamogordo, a 58-room hospitality property located in Alamogordo, New Mexico, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Christian Apt, Chris Gomes, Matt Omansky and Skyler Cooper, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Miller, Gomes, Valliani, and Omansky, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin, Chicago Oak Brook, and Dallas offices.

"Despite the remote nature of the market, we were able to leverage an out of market buyer through our platform," Omansky explained. "This deal was a collaborated effort with our Marcus & Millichap Chicago office, whose client has added this asset to their growing extended stay portfolio." Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Alamogordo is located at 2500 North White Sands Blvd in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. The Team has over 50 active listings across 17 states with more than 40 assets under contract.

