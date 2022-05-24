Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 58-Room Hospitality Property
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of All Seasons Storage
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Three-Property Storage Portfolio
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 58-Room Hospitality Property

05/24/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, May 24, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Alamogordo, a 58-room hospitality property located in Alamogordo, New Mexico, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Christian Apt, Chris Gomes, Matt Omansky and Skyler Cooper, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Miller, Gomes, Valliani, and Omansky, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin, Chicago Oak Brook, and Dallas offices.

"Despite the remote nature of the market, we were able to leverage an out of market buyer through our platform," Omansky explained. "This deal was a collaborated effort with our Marcus & Millichap Chicago office, whose client has added this asset to their growing extended stay portfolio." Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Alamogordo is located at 2500 North White Sands Blvd in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. The Team has over 50 active listings across 17 states with more than 40 assets under contract.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
