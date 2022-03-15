Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 60-Room Hospitality Property

BORGER, TX, March 15, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Best Western Borger Inn, a 60-room hospitality property located in Borger, TX, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Steve Swenholt, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured and represented by Miller, Gomes and Swenholt.

"The escrow process was seamless," Swenholt noted, "we closed it on schedule with hardly any hurdles presenting themselves."

The two-story, 60-room property was built in 2001 and is situated near the intersection of Borger's three major highways. Best Western Borger Inn is located at 206 South Cedar Street in Borger, TX.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. The Team has nearly 50 active listings across 12 states with 28 assets under contract.

