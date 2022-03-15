Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 60-Room Hospitality Property

03/15/2022 | 06:18pm EDT
BORGER, TX, March 15, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Best Western Borger Inn, a 60-room hospitality property located in Borger, TX, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's Austin office.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Steve Swenholt, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured and represented by Miller, Gomes and Swenholt.

"The escrow process was seamless," Swenholt noted, "we closed it on schedule with hardly any hurdles presenting themselves."

The two-story, 60-room property was built in 2001 and is situated near the intersection of Borger's three major highways. Best Western Borger Inn is located at 206 South Cedar Street in Borger, TX.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. The Team has nearly 50 active listings across 12 states with 28 assets under contract.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
