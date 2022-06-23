Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-06-23 pm EDT
36.06 USD   +1.59%
01:36pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 64-Space Manufactured Home Community
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors Closes Texas Multifamily Portfolio Sale
MT
11:32aInstitutional Property Advisors Closes Five-Property Texas Multifamily Sale
BU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 64-Space Manufactured Home Community

06/23/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 64-Space Manufactured Home Community
June 23, 2022
ROCKPORT, TEXAS, June 23, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Quiet One RV Park, a 64-space manufactured homes community located in Rockport, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Andrew B. Frosch, Will Shealy and Matthew Wagner, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Shealy and Wagner.

"The Seller was able to achieve an above ask price from us bringing multiple competitive offers to the table," Wagner commented. "The Buyer was able to acquire a park with below market rents and 8.27 acres of expansion land in a growing market."

Quiet One RV Park is located at 600 West James Street in Rockport, Texas and is situated on five acres with 64 RV sites.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 380 M 1 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,49 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-30.45%1 380
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.45%22 762
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.14%20 825
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED10.85%13 739
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.06%8 455
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-49.10%7 748