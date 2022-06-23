Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 64-Space Manufactured Home Community June 23, 2022

ROCKPORT, TEXAS, June 23, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Quiet One RV Park, a 64-space manufactured homes community located in Rockport, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Andrew B. Frosch, Will Shealy and Matthew Wagner, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Shealy and Wagner.



"The Seller was able to achieve an above ask price from us bringing multiple competitive offers to the table," Wagner commented. "The Buyer was able to acquire a park with below market rents and 8.27 acres of expansion land in a growing market."



Quiet One RV Park is located at 600 West James Street in Rockport, Texas and is situated on five acres with 64 RV sites.

