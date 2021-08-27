Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 66-Unit Apartment Portfolio in West New York, NJ

08/27/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST NEW YORK, NJ, August 27, 2021- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of West New York Portfolio, a 66-unit apartment property located in West New York, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The portfolio sold for $10,581,001.

Fahri Ozturk, Richard D. Gatto, David Ferber investment sales specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.They also secured the buyer, a private investor.

'This portfolio represented a rare opportunity to acquire a large value add portfolio in West New York, New Jersey. The previous owners did an amazing job on improving the apartment units in each building. The new owners will continue to renovate the buildings further.' said Fahri Ozturk. 'Due to its close proximity to NYC, West New York has been the focal point of investors locally and regionally' added Richard Gatto.

All three buildings are located within a five minute walk to a bus with direct access to New York City within 30 minutes. They arealso all within a few blocks from Bergenline Avenue, which is the longest commercial avenue in New Jersey, with over 300 retail stores and restaurants. The properties are in walking distance from shopping, entertainment, dining and transportation, as well as the bus, rail and ferry to Manhattan, Jersey City and Hoboken. Additionally, the properties have easy access to I-495, I-95, Route 1&9, I-78 and more.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:12pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 66-Unit Apartment Portfolio in West ..
PU
05:12aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 9,280-SF Net-Leased Property in Mesa..
PU
05:10aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $58 Million Sale of Mobile Home Complex in Californ..
MT
05:02aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Building in Tucson..
PU
08/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $58 Million Manufactured Housing Sale in Huntington..
BU
08/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 14,750-Square-Foot Self-Storage Faci..
PU
08/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 3,684-Square Foot Net-Leased Valvoli..
PU
08/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Vista Star, a 16-Unit Apartment Buildi..
PU
08/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 106 Unit Apartment Building In Louis..
PU
08/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 56,100-Square-Foot Self-Storage Faci..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 855 M - -
Net income 2021 64,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 503 M 1 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,98 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.2.01%1 503
CBRE GROUP, INC.49.30%30 813
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.95%24 787
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.42%23 877
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED62.67%12 055
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED20.63%8 243