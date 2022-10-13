Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 69,200-Square Foot Industrial Building in Totowa, NJ

Totowa, NJ, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 100% Occupied Flex/Industrial, a 73,918-square foot industrial property located in Totowa, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $7,600,000.

Alan Cafiero, Douglas Struyk, Jonathan De La Rosa and Mark Gjonbalaj, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey and Miami offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Cafiero Team and The De La Rosa Group also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

Gjonbalaj comments, "The property generated many competitive offers and was ultimately sold to a long-term investor."

Built in 1940, the site hosts 61,262-square feet of warehouse space and 12,656-square feet of finished office/showroom space. The building sits along New Jersey's major interstate, I-80 and Route 46.