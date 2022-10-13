Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 69,200-Square Foot Industrial Building in Totowa, NJ
October 13, 2022
Totowa, NJ, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 100% Occupied Flex/Industrial, a 73,918-square foot industrial property located in Totowa, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $7,600,000.
Alan Cafiero, Douglas Struyk, Jonathan De La Rosa and Mark Gjonbalaj, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey and Miami offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Cafiero Team and The De La Rosa Group also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.
Gjonbalaj comments, "The property generated many competitive offers and was ultimately sold to a long-term investor."
Built in 1940, the site hosts 61,262-square feet of warehouse space and 12,656-square feet of finished office/showroom space. The building sits along New Jersey's major interstate, I-80 and Route 46.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
