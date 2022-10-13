Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 8,600-Square Foot Office Building in Montclair, NJ

Montclair, NJ, October 13, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sitetracker, Inc, a 8,600-square foot office property located in Montclair, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $4,400,000.

Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and Dean Matuszewicz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Cafiero Team also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

Cafiero comments, "The 1031 investor pool has historically always eyed limited landlord responsibility net leases with strong credits as their most desired asset class. 483 Bloomfield Avenue was no different. Not only did this property have a long term net lease with a credit tenant, but it was ideally located in the heart of one of New Jersey's most sought-after downtowns."

Sitetracker, Inc is located at 483 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair, NJ.