Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 80,586-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

KATY, TEXAS, January 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lupe Tortilla, a 80,586-square foot net-leased property located in Katy, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

James H. Bell, Senior Vice President Investments and Watt Harrison, Senior Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

The listing agents procured a local buyer who was in a 1031 exchange and paid all cash.

Lupe Tortilla is located at 703 West Grand Pkwy South in Katy, Texas.

