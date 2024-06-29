Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 9-Unit Apartment Building in Washington June 28, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

BELLINGHAM, WA, June 28, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bell View Apartments, a 9-unit apartment property located in Bellingham, Washington. The asset sold for $1,675,000.



Rich Day, Lucy Black, and Timothy Ufkes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Day Black and Ufkes.



Bell View Apartments is located at 1212 Nevada Street in Bellingham, Washington. The building has six two-bedroom units, and three one-bedroom units and is 100% occupied. Amenities include a laundry facility, patios, on-site parking, and close proximity to Whole Foods. The roof has been updated and most units have interior renovations. Built in 1980.

