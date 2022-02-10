Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 94,525-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

02/10/2022 | 03:13pm EST
SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA, February 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Royal Car Wash, a 94,525-square foot property located in Shelby, North Carolina, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Justin Miller, First Vice President Investments, Benjamin Etskovitz, Associate and Samuel Etskovitz, Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private car wash operator. The buyer, a national Car Wash operator was also secured and represented by Justin Miller, Benjamin Etskovitz, Samuel Etskovitz and Ben Yelm, Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. "We generated multiple offers for our seller to capitalize on an uber competitive market. Our buyers will add this asset to their growing portfolio, as they continue to aggressively acquire and develop car wash sites." said Etskovitz.

Royal Car Wash is located at 925 East Dixon Boulevard in Shelby, North Carolina.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
