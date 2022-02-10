Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 94,525-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA, February 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Royal Car Wash, a 94,525-square foot property located in Shelby, North Carolina, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Justin Miller, First Vice President Investments, Benjamin Etskovitz, Associate and Samuel Etskovitz, Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private car wash operator. The buyer, a national Car Wash operator was also secured and represented by Justin Miller, Benjamin Etskovitz, Samuel Etskovitz and Ben Yelm, Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. "We generated multiple offers for our seller to capitalize on an uber competitive market. Our buyers will add this asset to their growing portfolio, as they continue to aggressively acquire and develop car wash sites." said Etskovitz.

Royal Car Wash is located at 925 East Dixon Boulevard in Shelby, North Carolina.

