Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 94-Unit Apartment Building

IRVING, TEXAS, October 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Agave Villas, a 94-unit apartment property located in Irving, Texas.





David Fersing, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Wesley Racht, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, were able to procure an off-market buyer that meet the seller's expectations.





"With the help of the company's platform, we were able to take this property, previously listed with another firm, and get this across the finish line for the seller. Our team, the Fluellen-Hoover Multifamily Group, and the Seller were in constant communication throughout his hold period and were able to come up with a successful plan on how to reposition this property for sale. Meanwhile the out-of-state buyer had just sold a property here in DFW and wanted to purchase more property in Irving. When we presented Agave Villas, his original thought was to pursue the purchase as an assumption. But because of favorable financing options in the market, the buyer ended up putting new debt on the property, which ultimately put the buyer is a better position for their business plan," said Mr. Racht. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured by Mr. Fersing, Mr. Fluellen, Mr. Hoover and Mr. Racht.





Agave Villas is located at 1113 North O'Connor Road in Irving, Texas.