Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A Fully Entitled 35 Unit Seattle Development Site

SEATTLE, WA, July 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the 849 NW Market Street Development Site, a 5,178-square-foot parcel of land located in Seattle, Washington. According to Jake Morse, an associate of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $1,800,000.



The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Morse, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office.



849 NW Market Street Development Site is located at 849 NW Market Street in Seattle, Washington. The property is fully entitled for 35 units and sold for $51k/unit and $347/square feet for the land. For more details about this transaction, please reach out to Morse, Dinius, or Warsinske.

