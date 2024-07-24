Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A Fully Entitled 35 Unit Seattle Development Site
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A Fully Entitled 35 Unit Seattle Development Site
July 23, 2024
SEATTLE, WA, July 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the 849 NW Market Street Development Site, a 5,178-square-foot parcel of land located in Seattle, Washington. According to Jake Morse, an associate of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $1,800,000.
The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Morse, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office.
849 NW Market Street Development Site is located at 849 NW Market Street in Seattle, Washington. The property is fully entitled for 35 units and sold for $51k/unit and $347/square feet for the land. For more details about this transaction, please reach out to Morse, Dinius, or Warsinske.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
