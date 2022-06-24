Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A Storage Facility In A Booming Texas Suburb June 24, 2022

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, June 24, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Brauntex Storage, a 194-unit self-storage facility situated on 2.54 acres located in New Braunfels, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler and Jon Danklefs, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston and San Antonio offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a New York based company with self-storage facilities across the country, was procured by Knobler and Danklefs.



"The property location in the heart of New Braunfels was very attractive, and we were able generate several offers for the property" said Knobler. "Ultimately a group with a national presence won the deal, but there were several local investment groups that recognized the opportunity as well."



"Our national platform helps us generate interest from buyers nationwide and our local presence and market knowledge gives us the ability to share rental rate and occupancy trends to potential buyers," said Danklefs. "At the end of the day, both seller and buyer benefit in a successful transaction."



The population in New Braunfels grew 56 percent from 2010-2019 which ranks it as the 3rd fastest growing city in the country and is expected to grow nearly 25 percent over the next five years. New Braunfels currently accounts for approximately 1/3 of the growth in Greater San Antonio and there are numerous new neighborhoods under development within three miles of the facility. The average household income is nearly $100,000 within three miles of the facility. The area's proximity in between Greater San Antonio and Austin makes it an ideal area for commuters, but the city also has several economic drivers of its own. Industries such as aviation, healthcare, logistics/distribution, manufacturing, retail, specialty foods, and telecom/information drive the New Braunfels economy. The area is best known however for its thriving tourist attractions. Schlitterbahn which several publications annually rate as one of the nation's top waterparks employs 2,300 people. Additionally, thousands of visitors float the Comal and Guadalupe rivers annually and fishing and boating are popular activities at neighboring Canyon Lake.



Brauntex Storage is located at 726 North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels, Texas.

