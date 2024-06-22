Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A Washington 6,600-Square Foot Net-Leased Property June 21, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

EPHRATA, WA, June 21, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Starbucks, a 6,600-square-foot net-leased property located in Ephrata, Washington. The asset sold for $2,015,000.



The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by RJ Vara, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office.



Starbucks is located at 1250 Basin Street SW in Ephrata, Washington. The property was built in 2022 and has eight and one-half years left on their lease term. The Buyer exchanged from a management-intensive asset and increased their cash flow by 30%+.



