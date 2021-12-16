Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of An 80,774-Square Foot Retail Property
CARROLLTON, TEXAS, December 16, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Woodlake Square, a 80,774-square foot retail property located in Carrollton, Texas.
Philip Levy, Senior Managing Director Investments at Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, who was local to DFW and in a 1031 exchange, was also secured by Philip Levy.
Due to the competitive marketing process, The Levy team was able to source 6 offers for this property.
Woodlake Square is located at 3050 N Josey Ln in Carrollton, Texas.
