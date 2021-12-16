Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of An 80,774-Square Foot Retail Property

12/16/2021 | 11:59am EST
CARROLLTON, TEXAS, December 16, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Woodlake Square, a 80,774-square foot retail property located in Carrollton, Texas.

Philip Levy, Senior Managing Director Investments at Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, who was local to DFW and in a 1031 exchange, was also secured by Philip Levy.

Due to the competitive marketing process, The Levy team was able to source 6 offers for this property.

Woodlake Square is located at 3050 N Josey Ln in Carrollton, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 903 M 1 903 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
