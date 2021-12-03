Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of An 80-Room Hospitality Property

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, December 3, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Comfort Suites Alexandria, an 80-room hospitality property located in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Chris Gomes, Allan Miller and Manish D. Sthanki, investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The hotel was sold in an online auction facilitated by Ten-X. Chris Shaheen, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

Comfort Suites Alexandria is located at 6015 Old Boyce Road in Alexandria, Louisiana.