Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of An 80-Room Hospitality Property
12/03/2021 | 05:42pm EST
ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, December 3, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Comfort Suites Alexandria, an 80-room hospitality property located in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Chris Gomes, Allan Miller and Manish D. Sthanki, investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The hotel was sold in an online auction facilitated by Ten-X. Chris Shaheen, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
Comfort Suites Alexandria is located at 6015 Old Boyce Road in Alexandria, Louisiana.
