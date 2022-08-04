Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of Coastal Boat & Rv Storage In Angleton, Texas August 04, 2022

ANGLETON, TEXAS, August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Coastal Boat & RV Storage, a 191,294-square foot self-storage located in Angleton, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston, Texas office and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, Executive Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver, Colorado office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller, a local developer. "Despite not having big city demographics, the market reacted favorably to the asset as we received numerous offers," said Knobler. "It's coastal location and high-quality construction provided long term stability and there is ample expansion room."



Coastal Boat & RV Storage is located at 2651 TX-35 in Angleton, Texas. The property sits on approximately 20.34 acres of land and consists of 376 enclosed units. The property was constructed in two phases between 2017 and 2020. There are several first-class amenities that are commensurate with the high-end boats and recreational vehicles that are stored at this facility including concrete parking surfaces, electrical outlets in each of the units, a manager's office, security fencing and a wrought iron entrance gate with keycode access. Coastal Boat & RV Storage has around 1,200 feet of frontage on Texas State Highway 35 (SH 35) approximately a quarter of a mile from the intersection of Texas State Highway 288 (SH 288) and is conveniently located near the beaches, bays, numerous bayous, and camping spots that Brazoria County offers.

