Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of Former Perkins Property in Iowa June 28, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

MASON CITY, IA, June 28, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a former Perkins Restaurant, a 5,047 SF property located in Mason City, Iowa. The asset sold for $500,000.



Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Breshears and Wolfer. Jon Ruzicka, managing broker assisted in this transaction.



The former Perkins Restaurant is located at 2201 4th Street SW in Mason City, Iowa, situated on an expansive 1.58 acre parcel just down from Fleet Farm, Target, Tractor Supply and Menard's.

