Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of The Garden State's Campfield Apartments in Irvington, NJ

Irvington, NJ, June 20, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Campfield Apartments, a 33-unit multifamily apartment building located in Irvington, NJ, according to James McGuckin, Regional Manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.

Jed P. Matricaria, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, who owned and operated the asset for 40 years. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Mr. Matricaria.

Matricaria comments, "This is a quality asset that was extremely well-maintained. After 40 years of ownership, the Seller entrusted me to market the property and bring a qualified buyer who would continue operating the building with the same care as he did. It was an honor and pleasure to work on this project." "My marketing process generated seventeen offers for the deal, contributing to my client achieving nearly ten percent above the initial asking price. The purchaser was attracted to Campfield Apartment's strong cash flow, low vacancy and value-add component, and plans to renovate units and increase rents as there continues to be strong demand for quality housing in urban areas such as Irvington."

Campfield Apartments is located at 659 Chancellor Avenue and is centrally located between the Garden State Parkway and I-78, just west of Newark's Weequahic neighborhood, and is a short commute to downtown Newark and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property consists of separately metered one- and two-bedroom apartments and a finished basement that contains a laundry room and community room. The building was 100% occupied at the time of closing.