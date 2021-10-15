Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of Two Self-Storage Facilities In Oklahoma

10/15/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY AND NEWCASTLE, OK, October 14, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two separate transactions in the greater Oklahoma City market. Apublix Self Storage, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma contains 563 units encompassing 83,960 rentable square feet, and Riverside Boat & RV Storage, located in Newcastle, Oklahoma contains 472 units encompassing 161,316 rentable square feet. Between the two assets, non-climate drive-up storage, climate-controlled storage, enclosed parking, and covered boat/RV parking are featured, according to Mark R. McCoy, regional manager of the firm's Fort Worth office.

The Karr Self Storage Team consisting of Bryan Quaschnick, Brandon Karr, and Danny Cunningham, represented the seller of Apublix Self Storage, and they also procured the buyer.

"Apublix Self Storage was a unique transaction because the unit mix was somewhat atypical in the sense that many of the units are much larger than the industry standard. Because of this, we customized our marketing strategy and specifically targeted experienced private investors who would be able to see the value-creation opportunity associated with altering the unit mix. Within a short period of time, we secured a buyer who closed the deal at a price point that met the seller's expectations. The transaction illuminates how the Karr Self-Storage Team can deliver results even when we know our buyer pool was going to be smaller than usual," stated Mr. Quaschnick.

The second transaction, Riverside Boat/RV Storage, was completed in a more traditional fashion. The Karr Self Storage team had the exclusive right to market the listing on behalf of the seller, a private owner who built the Class A facility - they also procured the buyer. "We combined our team's network of buyers with the Marcus & Millichap national platform to generate multiple offers", said Mr. Quaschnick. "The owners of the facility were constantly receiving unsolicited offers from buyers, but after speaking with us they agreed that the best way to maximize their profit potential was to engage our team to create a competitive bidding environment. This proved beneficial because our traditional marketing process ultimately yielded a transaction price that was significantly higher than what the seller was asking for."

Apublix Self Storage is located at 1300 South MacArthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Riverside Boat & RV Storage is located at 3100 North Main Street in Newcastle, Oklahoma.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of Two Self-Storage Facilities In Oklahoma
PU
02:32pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 7,400-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/14MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 14,820-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Fran..
PU
10/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Record-Setting Sale Of A 20-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Portf..
PU
10/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of U.S. Armed Forces & Dollar General Strip Center ..
PU
10/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A Four-Unit Apartment Building
PU
10/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 26,321-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of 13-Unit Apartment Building in Worcester
PU
10/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers 30-Building Multifamily Asset Sale in Long Island
MT
10/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the $1.9 Million Sale of Interchange Corporate Center
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 971 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 765 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,60 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.19.80%1 765
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.14%33 257
KE HOLDINGS INC.-66.05%24 878
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.11%24 161
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED72.80%12 979
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.89%8 397