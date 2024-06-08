Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of a 29-Unit Apartment Building in Washington
OAK HARBOR, Wash., June 7, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Seabreeze Apartments, a 29-unit apartment property located in Oak Harbor, Washington. The asset sold for $3,835,000.
Austin Crawford, Rich Day and Timothy Ufkes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Crawford, Day and Ufkes.
Seabreeze Apartments is located at 3125 North Oak Harbor Road in Oak Harbor, Washington. The property is a 29-unit complex situated on 1.61 acres and consists of 9 studios, 15 one-bedroom units, and 5 two-bedroom units. The property was built in two phases in 1955 and 1972 respectively.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
