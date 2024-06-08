Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of a 29-Unit Apartment Building in Washington June 07, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

OAK HARBOR, Wash., June 7, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Seabreeze Apartments, a 29-unit apartment property located in Oak Harbor, Washington. The asset sold for $3,835,000.



Austin Crawford, Rich Day and Timothy Ufkes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Crawford, Day and Ufkes.



Seabreeze Apartments is located at 3125 North Oak Harbor Road in Oak Harbor, Washington. The property is a 29-unit complex situated on 1.61 acres and consists of 9 studios, 15 one-bedroom units, and 5 two-bedroom units. The property was built in two phases in 1955 and 1972 respectively.