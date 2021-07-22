Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale of A 9-Unit Apartment Building In Jersey City, NJ

07/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
JERSEY CITY, NJ, July 22, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales announced today the sale of 331 Baldwin Ave, a 9-unit multifamily property located in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, NJ, according to James McGuckin, regional manager of the firm's New Jersey office. The asset sold for $1,575,000 and is within walking distance from the Journal Square transportation hub with quick routes into New York City.

Fahri Ozturk, David Ferber and Richard D. Gatto, investment sale specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. They also represented the buyer a private investor.

'331 Baldwin Avenue traded at a low cap rate with tremendous upside in the rents, giving the buyer the opportunity to unlock the full potential of the property. This sale continues to demonstrate continued demand from investors from local and regional investors in a fast-growing market both for new developments & existing stock' said Fahri Ozturk

'Journal Square's recent development and rental growth continues to bring institutional and private capital with no signs of slowing down' added David Ferber.

The property is located approximately a 5-minute walk from the Journal Square PATH Station which offers a 15-minute ride to the World Trade Center and a 22-minute ride to Midtown Manhattan. The successful public transportation system has sparked new development opportunities in the city, for example the 5 story, 45 unit new condo project across the street on Baldwin Avenue and the 15 story, 297 unit residential project around the corner on Oakland Ave.

This marks the Ozturk Gatto Groups 145th transaction, totaling over $780 million in volume across New Jersey.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
