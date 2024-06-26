Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale of a 28-Unit Everett Apartment Building
June 26, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale of a 28-Unit Everett Apartment Building
June 26, 2024
EVERETT, WA, June 26, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Park Place Townhomes, a 28-unit apartment property located in Everett, Washington. The asset sold for $5,700,000.
Zachary Mazzuca, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Tanner Fogle, Dinius and Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office.
Park Place Townhomes is located at 1225 W Casino Road in Everett, Washington. Built in 1978, Park Place Townhomes consists of 28 2- and 3-Bedroom Townhomes with an average size of 1,027 square feet. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
26 June 2024
26 June 2024
26 June 2024
26 June 2024 21:59:35 UTC.
