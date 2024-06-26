Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale of a 28-Unit Everett Apartment Building June 26, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

EVERETT, WA, June 26, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Park Place Townhomes, a 28-unit apartment property located in Everett, Washington. The asset sold for $5,700,000.



Zachary Mazzuca, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Tanner Fogle, Dinius and Warsinske, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office.



Park Place Townhomes is located at 1225 W Casino Road in Everett, Washington. Built in 1978, Park Place Townhomes consists of 28 2- and 3-Bedroom Townhomes with an average size of 1,027 square feet. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

