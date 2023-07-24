Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges Two Retail Asset Sales Including a 4.9% Cap Trader Joe's July 24, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BEDFORD, N.H., July 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two triple net-leased retail properties in Bedford, New Hampshire. The transactions included the sale of a Trader Joe's and Friendly Toast.



"The Trader Joe's was placed under agreement at a market-leading cap rate of 4.9%, and the buyer never re-traded pricing when the market shifted," said James Koury, senior managing director investments.



Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus and Millichap's Koury Group, executed both sales on behalf of the seller, ER BEDFORD, LLC., and procured the offers from the buyers. Thomas Shihadeh, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in New Hampshire, assisted in closing this transaction.



The Trader Joe's located at 2 Market St., and Friendly Toast at 4 Main St., are part of a mixed-use development located off Market and Main Street with accessibility from Interstate 293 and State Road 101. Surrounding national retailers include Whole Foods, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and TD Bank.