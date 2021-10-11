Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the $1.9 Million Sale of Interchange Corporate Center

RICHMOND, VA, October 11, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Interchange Corporate Center, a 16,980-square foot office property located in Richmond, Virginia, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm's Richmond office. The asset sold for $1,900,000.

According to Kerry Riley, "The new owner will add his own retail establishment to the building, and the facility will remain a multi-tenant office and retail asset."

Riley, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Richmond office, secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.

Interchange Corporate Center is located at 3850 Gaskins Road in Richmond, Virginia. The building was constructed in 1987 and sits on a 2.05-acre parcel.