Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the $1.9 Million Sale of Interchange Corporate Center

RICHMOND, VA, October 11, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Interchange Corporate Center, a 16,980-square foot office property located in Richmond, Virginia, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm's Richmond office. The asset sold for $1,900,000.
According to Kerry Riley, "The new owner will add his own retail establishment to the building, and the facility will remain a multi-tenant office and retail asset."
Riley, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Richmond office, secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.
Interchange Corporate Center is located at 3850 Gaskins Road in Richmond, Virginia. The building was constructed in 1987 and sits on a 2.05-acre parcel.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 18:21:02 UTC.