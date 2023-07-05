Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the $4.6 Million Sale of a Shopping Center in Durham July 05, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

DURHAM, N.C., July 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Park Terrace, a 24,813-square-foot retail property located in Durham, North Carolina. The asset sold for $4.6 million.



"Park Terrace is a well-located retail center near Interstate 40 and Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham," said Andrew Margulies, senior vice president investments. "The asset had challenges, but the dynamic job growth in RTP and potential for long-term upside at this location is undeniable. Our strategic marketing approach to qualified investors who target this type of asset, yielded multiple offers and resulted in a closing at 94 percent of list price."



Margulies and Harrison Creason, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company based in California, and secured the buyer, private-partnership based in Virginia.



"This property has been owned by the same landlord for 17 years," said Margulies. "The buyer intends to implement a proactive management a leasing plan to streamline operations, increase the asset's net operating income and increase the value over time."



Park Terrace is located at 2223 NC-54, positioned between Interstate 40 and Interstate 50, and less than 10 miles to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Constructed in 1897 on 2.7 acres, the building consists of 11 suites averaging 2,255 square feet. The property was 95-percent leased at closing.