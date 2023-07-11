Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale and Financing of a 15,353-Square-Foot Retail Property in North Florida July 11, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

MACCLENNY, Fla., July 11, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Macclenny Plaza, a 15,353-square-foot retail property located in Macclenny, Florida. The asset sold for $1,475,000. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) arranged $1,032,500 in acquisition financing.



"Florida remains a premier destination for investors to buy commercial real estate. We connected our buyer with MMCC which provided various lending options in a high-interest environment," said Brendan Lupkes, associate. "The buyer stands to benefit from a double-digit cash-on-cash return in an established market."



Simon Grigoryan, and Edwinn Bruchman investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Jacksonville offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Jacksonville-based LLC. The buyer, a Florida-based limited liability company, was secured by Lupkes and Chris Travis, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office. Garrett Fierstein, first vice president, capital markets with MMCC in Orlando, arranged financing on behalf of the borrower.



Macclenny Plaza is located at 1195 S. 6th St. and near Interstate 10. Constructed in 1979 on 1.19 acres, the property hosts an array of local tenants throughout the center's retail and office units. Nearby national retailers include Winn-Dixie, Tractor Supply Co., Dollar Tress, and Beall's Outlet.