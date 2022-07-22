Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
38.47 USD   -0.82%
07/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego, California
PU
07/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Mojave Self Storage in Mojave, California
PU
07/21MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Olympus Property Sells Mosaic Dallas
PU
Summary 
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego, California

07/22/2022
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego, California
July 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 4360 Hamilton Street, a 7-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $2,680,000.

The investor, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Ben Sierpina and Raymond S. Choi, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Downtown office. The seller was represented by Jack Kirk and Mike Morgan of Strom Commercial.

4360 Hamilton Street is located in the thriving neighborhood of North Park which has seen some of the highest rental demand of any submarket in San Diego. The property was constructed in 1977 and was comprised of (4) one-bed/one-bath units and (3) two-bed/one-bath units. The property sold in original condition, and it was the first time it had been on the market in over 20 years.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 23:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 1 496 M 1 496 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-24.62%1 508
CBRE GROUP, INC.-25.11%26 004
KE HOLDINGS INC.-28.43%18 207
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.90%14 046
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.46%9 214
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-31.54%9 147