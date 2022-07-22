Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego, California
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego, California
July 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 4360 Hamilton Street, a 7-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $2,680,000.
The investor, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Ben Sierpina and Raymond S. Choi, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Downtown office. The seller was represented by Jack Kirk and Mike Morgan of Strom Commercial.
4360 Hamilton Street is located in the thriving neighborhood of North Park which has seen some of the highest rental demand of any submarket in San Diego. The property was constructed in 1977 and was comprised of (4) one-bed/one-bath units and (3) two-bed/one-bath units. The property sold in original condition, and it was the first time it had been on the market in over 20 years.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
