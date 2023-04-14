Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42:20 2023-04-14 pm EDT
31.68 USD   -1.02%
01:06pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building
PU
04/13Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 5, 2023
BU
04/13Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Streetsboro, Ohio
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building

04/14/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building
April 13, 2023

Silverdale, WA, April 12, 2023 - Marcus and Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in commercial investment sales and advisory services, announced the sale of Clear Creek Business Park, a 21,500-square foot industrial/flex property located in Silverdale, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $4,400,000.

Brian Leibsohn, Michael Babicz, Matthew Herman and RJ Vara, commercial investment specialists at The Leibsohn Vara Group of Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, were the exclusive seller representatives.

The property is located at 11634 Clear Creek Road in Silverdale, WA. The property features 21,500 SF of industrial/flex buildings on approximately 3.23 Acres of land.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 1 253 M 1 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,00 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-8.39%1 253
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.85%21 930
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.07%21 464
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.81%14 453
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.96%10 689
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.97%6 451
