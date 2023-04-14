Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building

Silverdale, WA, April 12, 2023 - Marcus and Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in commercial investment sales and advisory services, announced the sale of Clear Creek Business Park, a 21,500-square foot industrial/flex property located in Silverdale, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $4,400,000.

Brian Leibsohn, Michael Babicz, Matthew Herman and RJ Vara, commercial investment specialists at The Leibsohn Vara Group of Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, were the exclusive seller representatives.

The property is located at 11634 Clear Creek Road in Silverdale, WA. The property features 21,500 SF of industrial/flex buildings on approximately 3.23 Acres of land.