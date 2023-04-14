Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building
April 13, 2023
Silverdale, WA, April 12, 2023 - Marcus and Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in commercial investment sales and advisory services, announced the sale of Clear Creek Business Park, a 21,500-square foot industrial/flex property located in Silverdale, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $4,400,000.
Brian Leibsohn, Michael Babicz, Matthew Herman and RJ Vara, commercial investment specialists at The Leibsohn Vara Group of Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, were the exclusive seller representatives.
The property is located at 11634 Clear Creek Road in Silverdale, WA. The property features 21,500 SF of industrial/flex buildings on approximately 3.23 Acres of land.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
