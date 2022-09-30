Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 23,820-Square Foot Net-Leased Joe Hudson's September 30, 2022

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS, September 30, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Joe Hudson's Collision Center, a 23,820-square foot net-leased property located in Waxahachie, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Justin Miller and Spencer D. Ward, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, an out of state investor in a 1031 exchange, was procured by Miller and Ward.



"The strong national tenant, clean and conforming location, and attractive lease terms helped create strong investor demand for this asset. Ultimately, the seller selected a buyer from the West Coast in a 1031 exchange who wanted to buy automotive net leased assets in Texas," said Ward. "Through our marketing efforts we received thirty-three signed CA's and six offers were submitted within the first few weeks of being on market. We're seeing rising investor interest in the collision space, a growing multibillion dollar industry that is internet and recession resistant," Ward, Houston's automotive and collision net lease specialist, added.



Joe Hudson's Collision Center is located at 3643 North Highway 77 in Waxahachie, Texas.

