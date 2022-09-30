Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 23,820-Square Foot Net-Leased Joe Hudson's
09/30/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 23,820-Square Foot Net-Leased Joe Hudson's
September 30, 2022
WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS, September 30, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Joe Hudson's Collision Center, a 23,820-square foot net-leased property located in Waxahachie, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Justin Miller and Spencer D. Ward, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, an out of state investor in a 1031 exchange, was procured by Miller and Ward.
"The strong national tenant, clean and conforming location, and attractive lease terms helped create strong investor demand for this asset. Ultimately, the seller selected a buyer from the West Coast in a 1031 exchange who wanted to buy automotive net leased assets in Texas," said Ward. "Through our marketing efforts we received thirty-three signed CA's and six offers were submitted within the first few weeks of being on market. We're seeing rising investor interest in the collision space, a growing multibillion dollar industry that is internet and recession resistant," Ward, Houston's automotive and collision net lease specialist, added.
Joe Hudson's Collision Center is located at 3643 North Highway 77 in Waxahachie, Texas.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 17:33:00 UTC.