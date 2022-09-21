Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 411 Unit Self Storage Facility September 20, 2022

ODESSA, TEXAS, September 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Advanced A-1 Self Storage, a 411 unit self-storage facility situated on 3.24 acres located in Odessa, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler and Mixson Staffel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a REIT, was secured by Dave Knobler and Mixson Staffel.



"We received multiple offers from both US and Canadian investors for the asset, but ultimately the property sold to its closest competitor who owned the facility next door," Knobler said. "Advanced A-1 is a good property with highway frontage but was out positioned. The adjacent facility is an inferior quality asset, but by purchasing Advanced A-1, now has the best of both worlds."



Advanced A-1 Self Storage is located at 3151 East Business Loop 20 in Odessa, Texas.

