Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 45-Unit Self-Storage Facility
Today at 05:52 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 45-Unit Self-Storage Facility
August 02, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, August 2, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of TEPCO Storage, a 45-unit self-storage facility situated on 1.43 acres located in New Braunfels, Texas, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's San Antonio office.
Jon Danklefs, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's San Antonio office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Sean M. Delaney, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office.
"This project truly demonstrated the vastness and value of Marcus & Millichap's national self-storage platform," said Danklefs. "Sean's relationship with an out-of-state buyer looking at Texas opportunities for the first time made the transaction possible."
TEPCO Storage is located at 242 Deborah Dr in New Braunfels, Texas.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 21:50:57 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.