Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 45-Unit Self-Storage Facility August 02, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, August 2, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of TEPCO Storage, a 45-unit self-storage facility situated on 1.43 acres located in New Braunfels, Texas, according to Bruce E. Bentley III, regional manager of the firm's San Antonio office.



Jon Danklefs, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's San Antonio office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Sean M. Delaney, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office.



"This project truly demonstrated the vastness and value of Marcus & Millichap's national self-storage platform," said Danklefs. "Sean's relationship with an out-of-state buyer looking at Texas opportunities for the first time made the transaction possible."



TEPCO Storage is located at 242 Deborah Dr in New Braunfels, Texas.

