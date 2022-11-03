Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of A 50-Room Hospitality Property in Bozeman, Montana November 03, 2022

BOZEMAN, MT, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Baymont by Wyndham Bozeman, a 50-room hospitality property located in Bozeman, Montana.



Huberth Marak, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an in-state private investor. The buyer, an out-of-state private investor, was secured by Skyler Cooper, first vice president in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, with Adam Christofferson, Montana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction. Allan Miller, senior vice president, and Chris Gomes, senior managing director, in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, respectively, were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.



"The deal closed on time with very few complications arising in the escrow process," Marak explained. "With Skyler's help, we secured a cash buyer and closed the deal in 60 days."



Baymont by Wyndham Bozeman is located at 2020 Wheat Drive in Bozeman, Montana, just off Interstate 90. The 50-room property was built in 1994 on a 1.51-acre lot and is situated less than 10 minutes from Montana University.



The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 525 hotels across the nation since its inception. The team has over 70 active listings across 19 states with 35 assets under contract and 73 closings this year.