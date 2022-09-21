Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
35.69 USD   -1.54%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Advantage Storage In Houston, Texas

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Advantage Storage In Houston, Texas
September 21, 2022
HOUSTON, TEXAS, September 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced the sale of Advantage Storage, a 69,839 square foot storage facility located in Houston, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.

Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston, Texas office and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, Executive Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver, Colorado office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller, a Florida-based LLC. "The property has good visibility, it's highly populated and has many nearby employment drivers," said Knobler. "We ran a competitive process and received multiple offers and ultimately made a match with a Florida-based buyer for our New York seller."

Advantage Storage (Managed) is a 777-unit self-storage facility situated on approximately 4.19 acres of land and has one two story self-climate-controlled building (45,039 NRSF), six single-story modular drive-up buildings (23,800 NRSF) and 76 outdoor parking spaces. The facility was originally an office building that was constructed in 1980 and was converted to a storage facility in December of 2016. There are a total of 777 enclosed units and the average unit size is 99.62 square feet. The property has many amenities commonly found in Class "A" self-storage facilities. There is a gated entry with a digital keypad, a spacious full-service on-site management office, 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, concrete driveways, large loading dock and units with roll up doors.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
