09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Advantage Storage In Houston, Texas
September 21, 2022
HOUSTON, TEXAS, September 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced the sale of Advantage Storage, a 69,839 square foot storage facility located in Houston, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston, Texas office and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, Executive Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver, Colorado office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller, a Florida-based LLC. "The property has good visibility, it's highly populated and has many nearby employment drivers," said Knobler. "We ran a competitive process and received multiple offers and ultimately made a match with a Florida-based buyer for our New York seller."
Advantage Storage (Managed) is a 777-unit self-storage facility situated on approximately 4.19 acres of land and has one two story self-climate-controlled building (45,039 NRSF), six single-story modular drive-up buildings (23,800 NRSF) and 76 outdoor parking spaces. The facility was originally an office building that was constructed in 1980 and was converted to a storage facility in December of 2016. There are a total of 777 enclosed units and the average unit size is 99.62 square feet. The property has many amenities commonly found in Class "A" self-storage facilities. There is a gated entry with a digital keypad, a spacious full-service on-site management office, 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, concrete driveways, large loading dock and units with roll up doors.
