Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Big Lots-Anchored Retail Plaza

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sutter's Creek Plaza, a 210,482-square-foot retail property located in Rocky Mount, N.C. The asset sold for $11,800,000.



"We were able to identify a buyer quickly because northeast buyers are looking for quality real estate in the south," said Joseph French Jr., senior managing director investments, "100 percent occupancy and below market rents made this particular property attractive to investors."



French and Kodi Traver, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Westchester office, had the listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor from Florida. The buyer, a private investor out of New York, was also secured and represented by French and Traver. North Carolina broker of record, Ben Yelm, assisted in closing this transaction.



Sutter's Creek Plaza is located at 506 Sutter's Creek Blvd in Rocky Mount, N.C. along the city's primary retail corridor and within six miles of three colleges, a major hospital, and the region's largest employer. The tenant roster is diverse with 56 percent of the gross leasable area being comprised of national credit tenants including major retailers: Big Lots, Tractor Supply Co., Jo-Ann Fabrics, and Harbor Freight Tools.