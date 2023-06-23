Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Big Lots-Anchored Retail Plaza
Today at 05:37 pm
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Big Lots-Anchored Retail Plaza
June 23, 2023
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sutter's Creek Plaza, a 210,482-square-foot retail property located in Rocky Mount, N.C. The asset sold for $11,800,000.
"We were able to identify a buyer quickly because northeast buyers are looking for quality real estate in the south," said Joseph French Jr., senior managing director investments, "100 percent occupancy and below market rents made this particular property attractive to investors."
French and Kodi Traver, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Westchester office, had the listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor from Florida. The buyer, a private investor out of New York, was also secured and represented by French and Traver. North Carolina broker of record, Ben Yelm, assisted in closing this transaction.
Sutter's Creek Plaza is located at 506 Sutter's Creek Blvd in Rocky Mount, N.C. along the city's primary retail corridor and within six miles of three colleges, a major hospital, and the region's largest employer. The tenant roster is diverse with 56 percent of the gross leasable area being comprised of national credit tenants including major retailers: Big Lots, Tractor Supply Co., Jo-Ann Fabrics, and Harbor Freight Tools.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 21:36:34 UTC.
