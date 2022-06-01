Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Colony Court, a 92-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California
06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
EL CAJON, CA, June 1, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colony Court, a 92-unit apartment property located in El Cajon, CA. The asset sold for $24,800,000.
Austin Ray Huffman, senior partner, and Christopher J. Zorbas, executive managing director of Zorbas | Huffman | & Partners, both in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, the Mary Susan Curry 2020 Revocable Living Trust. The buyer, IEC Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Interstate Equities Corporation was secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.
Colony Court is located at 293 Shady Ln in El Cajon, CA. The property is comprised of twenty-eight (28) 1B/1B, forty-four (44) 2B/1B, and twenty (20) 3B/2B units. Existing common area amenities include a sparkling pool and sundeck, lush landscaping, multiple courtyards, picnic areas with BBQs, onsite laundry facilities, and ample off-street parking for tenants. The buyer intends on making strategic enhancements to the community.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
