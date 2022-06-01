Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
40.18 USD   -4.06%
04:12pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Colony Court, a 92-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California
PU
03:52pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Coordinates The Sale Of A 16,993-Square Foot Office Building in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
PU
05/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Westbury Apartments
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Colony Court, a 92-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California

06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
EL CAJON, CA, June 1, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colony Court, a 92-unit apartment property located in El Cajon, CA. The asset sold for $24,800,000.

Austin Ray Huffman, senior partner, and Christopher J. Zorbas, executive managing director of Zorbas | Huffman | & Partners, both in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, the Mary Susan Curry 2020 Revocable Living Trust. The buyer, IEC Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Interstate Equities Corporation was secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.

Colony Court is located at 293 Shady Ln in El Cajon, CA. The property is comprised of twenty-eight (28) 1B/1B, forty-four (44) 2B/1B, and twenty (20) 3B/2B units. Existing common area amenities include a sparkling pool and sundeck, lush landscaping, multiple courtyards, picnic areas with BBQs, onsite laundry facilities, and ample off-street parking for tenants. The buyer intends on making strategic enhancements to the community.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
