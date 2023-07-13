Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Community Square Storage, a 53,462-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Massachusetts
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Community Square Storage, a 53,462-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Massachusetts
July 13, 2023
LAKEVILLE, Massachusetts, July 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Community Square Storage, a 53,462-square-foot self-storage located in Lakeville, Massachusetts.
Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Thomas Shihadeh, Massachusetts Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Community Square Storage is located about 35 miles south of Boston and 25 miles east of Providence in Lakeville, Massachusetts. The facility was recently built as well as received its certificate of occupancy in December of 2022 and is currently leasing up. The three story building features 436 climate-controlled units and 60 non-climate-controlled units and is situated on 3.26 acres of land which provide ample room for future expansions.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
