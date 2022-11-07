Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Coronado Carriage Quarters, a Two-Suite Luxury Vacation Rental in Coronado, California
11/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Coronado Carriage Quarters, a Two-Suite Luxury Vacation Rental in Coronado, California
November 07, 2022
CORONADO, Cali., November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Coronado Carriage Quarters, a two-suite luxury vacation rental with future redevelopment potential. The asset sold for $8,028,000.
"This sale sets the record for the highest price per unit and highest price per square foot ever sold on Coronado Island," says Connor Stolle, senior associate with Marcus & Millichap.
Stolle and Carson Trujillo, first vice president investments in the firm's Downtown San Diego office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private trust. Maria Lopez and Ivan Kim-Fregoso represented the international cash buyer, Coronado Residences Hotel LLC.
"Coronado Carriage Quarters has a rare hotel/motel zoning designation enabling investors to capitalize on short term rentals in one of the top destinations for tourism in the United States. Anywhere on the Island outside of this zoning requires a 26-night minimum," says Trujillo.
Coronado Carriage Quarters is located at 1113 Adella Avenue, just across the street from the world renown Hotel Del Coronado and the Pacific Ocean. This luxury property features two spacious residences: one (1) three-bedroom/three-bath and one (1) three-bedroom/one-and-one-half-bath. Each residence is located on its own floor and is rented fully furnished for guests. The property has been elegantly renovated with high end finishes and features a modern interior design. Guests enjoy access to a private communal courtyard, off street parking (five spaces), and central heating and air conditioning.
